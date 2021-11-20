TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TACT. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $11.20 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.