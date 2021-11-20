Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0025

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $218,846.17 and approximately $558.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

