TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $708.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $695.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $631.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $846,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

