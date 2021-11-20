TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $708.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $695.56.

Shares of TDG opened at $631.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.10 and its 200-day moving average is $633.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

