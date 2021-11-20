Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 220 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
