Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.00. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 220 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

