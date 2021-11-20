Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.73 or 0.07349845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.57 or 1.00258765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

