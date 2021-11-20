Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

