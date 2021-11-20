Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $758,520.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
