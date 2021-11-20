Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIL. Benchmark lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

