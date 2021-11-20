TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSC. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 254,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,351. The stock has a market cap of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

