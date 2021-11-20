Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda Sells 14,974 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

