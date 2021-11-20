Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda Sells 14,974 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
