Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. 89,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,641. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

