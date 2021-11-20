TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 208.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.