Truist Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Truist from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.