Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.58). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROIV. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

