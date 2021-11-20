Truist Securities Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $15.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.01. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

