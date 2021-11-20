Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $529,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

