Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

