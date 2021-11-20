Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Weber stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98. Weber Inc has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

