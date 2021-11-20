Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 427,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

