Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.