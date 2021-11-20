Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TWTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,146,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,809. Twitter has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
