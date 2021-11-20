Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twitter by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,146,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,809. Twitter has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.