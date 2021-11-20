Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.04.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

