Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.