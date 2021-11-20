UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.35. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

