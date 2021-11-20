UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

