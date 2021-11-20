UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 246,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $51,013,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,438,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

