UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 48,333 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 187.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

