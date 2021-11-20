UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 104,206 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 128,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

AUPH opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.