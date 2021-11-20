UBS Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.33.

TSE SU opened at C$31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.83 and a 12 month high of C$33.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

