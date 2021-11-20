UBS Group Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $380.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SE. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.80.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average of $300.21. SEA has a 12 month low of $173.70 and a 12 month high of $372.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
