UBS Group Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.95) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.83 ($17.99).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.35 ($15.17) on Wednesday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.05.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

