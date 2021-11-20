UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

UGI stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

