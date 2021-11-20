UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
UGI has raised its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
