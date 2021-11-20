UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

