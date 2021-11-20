UMA Price Tops $16.49 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.49 or 0.00028566 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $68.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00219846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 63,809,056 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

