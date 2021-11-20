Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

