United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.70 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. 435,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

