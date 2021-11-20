United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.65

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.
United-Guardian has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.14. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
