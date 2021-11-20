United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $445.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $375.26 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

