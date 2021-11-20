United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

X stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

