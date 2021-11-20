Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UMGP stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
Read More: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.