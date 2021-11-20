Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UMGP stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

