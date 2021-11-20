Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

