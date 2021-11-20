Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 14th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 213.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.