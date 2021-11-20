UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells £39,719.40 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($51,893.65).

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £189.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 204.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

