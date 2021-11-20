Urus Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00221168 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00090031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

