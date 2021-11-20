Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

