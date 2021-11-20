Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.

NYSE:RNG opened at $229.80 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

