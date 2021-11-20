Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Value Line has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $414.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 57.25% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

