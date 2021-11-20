Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.20 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

