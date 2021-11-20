Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of GAMCO Investors worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 117.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GBL stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.